Calendar of events for July 20-22

Tuesday
Burt County Fair, Oakland. Events will include a special awards presentation, 4-H livestock auction, appreciation meal with music by Justin Kane, and hamster ball races for all ages.
Keene Memorial Library Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Chuy’s Mexican Restaurant, 215 N. Main St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Business Improvement District No. 1 Committee meeting, noon, Country Traditions, second floor meeting room, 330 N. Main St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Wednesday
Midland University Community Meet & Greet Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Wikert Event Center lobby, Midland University campus, Fremont. This will be an opportunity to welcome Courtney Thomsen, Director of Athletics, to Midland.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Free barbecue sponsored by Allo Communications, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ parking lot, 2204 N. Bell St. Free food and drink will be provided.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Dairy Queen, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Allo Communications Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., Kayla Osteria, 406 N. Main St., Fremont.
Upcycle event, 5-6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. July 22 is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include pony rides, a petting zoo, and bouncing barrel races. The rodeo continues through July 24. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $3 in advance and $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com, or may be purchased at the following businesses: Cubby’s in Yutan, Kiel’s Barber Shop in Fremont, Corner Market in Wahoo, Barnyard Backyard in Waterloo, Orchein in Lincoln and Wolf Brother’s in Omaha.