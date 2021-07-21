Calendar of events for July 22-24

Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Free barbecue sponsored by Allo Communications, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Huey’s Smokehouse BBQ parking lot, 2204 N. Bell St. Free food and drink will be provided.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Dairy Queen, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Allo Communications Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., Kayla Osteria, 406 N. Main St., Fremont.
Upcycle event, 5-6 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Thursday is Nebraska 4-H Night. All 4-H’ers will be admitted free when accompanied by a parent or counselor. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include pony rides, a petting zoo, and bouncing barrel races. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Dairy Queen ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2222 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Please note, the price of food has increased to offset the continued rise of the cost of the product. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Big Red Sam, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for the performance, which is $15 per person. Tickets can be bought online, at the door, or at Sampter’s.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Wrangler National Patriot Night. All active military and veterans will be admitted free. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.