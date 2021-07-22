Calendar of events for July 23-25

Live music by Big Red Sam, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for the performance, which is $15 per person. Tickets can be bought online, at the door, or at Sampter’s.

Night of Praise, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. The Trinity Praise Team will host a night of praise in the Trinity parking lot. Everyone is invited to come early for Sabor Costeño tacos, Kona Ice and a family scavenger hunt for prizes before the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Wrangler National Patriot Night. All active military and veterans will be admitted free. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.