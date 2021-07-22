Calendar of events for July 23-25

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Dairy Queen ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2222 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Please note, the price of food has increased to offset the continued rise of the cost of the product. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Big Red Sam, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House parking lot. Attendees can bring lawn chairs for the performance, which is $15 per person. Tickets can be bought online, at the door, or at Sampter’s.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Night of Praise, 7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 1546 N. Luther Rd., Fremont. The Trinity Praise Team will host a night of praise in the Trinity parking lot. Everyone is invited to come early for Sabor Costeño tacos, Kona Ice and a family scavenger hunt for prizes before the concert, which starts at 7:30 p.m.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Friday is Wrangler National Patriot Night. All active military and veterans will be admitted free. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15 at the door. Tickets for seniors (65 and over) are $10. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6 at the door. Children 5 and under will be admitted free.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Summer Fest, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, from Fourth to Sixth streets, downtown Fremont. Business vendors will line the streets. There also will be children’s activities and lemonade stands.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Christmas in July service, 10:30 a.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of County Road Q and 17, northwest of Fremont. This will provide an opportunity for the public to shop early for the best selection of Christmas quilts. The public also is invited to stay for the potluck dinner after the church service. Quilts will be available for sale until 1 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon. Ruda’s birthdays, anniversary and retirement party will be from 2-6 p.m. in the ballroom featuring music by The Happy Players.
Memory Lane Café, Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Praise and worship gathering, 5 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.