Calendar of events for July 24-26

Saturday
Summer Fest, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, from Fourth to Sixth streets, downtown Fremont. Business vendors will line the streets. There also will be children’s activities and lemonade stands.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Christmas in July service, 10:30 a.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, corner of County Road Q and 17, northwest of Fremont. This will provide an opportunity for the public to shop early for the best selection of Christmas quilts. The public also is invited to stay for the potluck dinner after the church service. Quilts will be available for sale until 1 p.m.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon. Ruda’s birthdays, anniversary and retirement party will be from 2-6 p.m. in the ballroom featuring music by The Happy Players.
Memory Lane Café, Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Praise and worship gathering, 5 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H cat show, 4-H archery contest, 4-H BB gun shooting sports competition, and 4-H air rifle shooting sports competition.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Live trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. This event is geared towards adults. Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics. Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes and bragging rights to be earned by top competitors. For more information, contact Elisa or Dan at Keene Memorial Library at 402-727-2694.
Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.