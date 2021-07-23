Calendar of events for July 24-26

Saturday

Summer Fest, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Main Street, from Fourth to Sixth streets, downtown Fremont. Business vendors will line the streets. There also will be children’s activities and lemonade stands.

66th Annual Wahoo PRCA Rodeo, 8 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Saturday is Seniors Night. All seniors 65 and over will be admitted for $10. There will be mutton bustin for boys and girls ages 5-7 years (must weigh less than 55 pounds). The first 10 registered per night will ride. To register email wahooprca@gmail.com or call 402-619-6553. The evening also will include carnival rides, pony rides, a petting zoo, and a beer garden. Adult tickets (ages 13 and over) are $15. Children’s tickets (6-12 years) are $6. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. Tickets are available online at www.wahoosaddleclub.com.