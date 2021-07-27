Calendar of events for July 28-30

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Opening of the Washington County Fair, Arlington. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. A concert featuring Logan Mize and Chris Colston will begin at 7 p.m. Dylan Bloom Band will be playing in the beer garden following the concert. Tickets to the concert are $20 and may be purchased online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com. The fair will continue through Aug. 4.