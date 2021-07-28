Calendar of events for July 29-31

Thursday
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H dairy goat show, 4-H dairy cattle show, 4-H sheep show, 4-H market meat goat show, RockIT Event Pros, face painting, barbecue sponsored by the Saunders County Livestock Association, parade, carnival, ice cream social, Figure 8 races, and 4-H best dressed critter contest.
Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
DPA Auctions ribbon cutting/business after hours, 4-6 p.m., 900 Bud Blvd., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the 4-H rabbit show, 4-H poultry show, 4-H and FFA beef show, RockIT Event Pros, family fun zone, face painting, carnival, and demo derby.
Opening of the Washington County Fair, Arlington. The beer garden will open at 6 p.m. A concert featuring Logan Mize and Chris Colston will begin at 7 p.m. Dylan Bloom Band will be playing in the beer garden following the concert. Tickets to the concert are $20 and may be purchased online at www.washingtoncountyfairne.com.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Lenses & Light Photography ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 626 N. H St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, pie parlor, rabbit show, rocket launch contest, beer garden, face painting, a carnival, rodeo, and music by Tim Strathman & Blacktop Road.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the conclusion of the silent auction, 4-H swine show, household pets show, 4-H Clover Kid show, pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, 4-H livestock round robin showmanship, swine show, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Diamond Rio.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Izaak Walton Kids Fishing Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This event is free to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Planetarium show, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. A laser show will be set to the music of Tom Petty. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.