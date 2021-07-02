Calendar of events for July 3-5

Saturday
Arlington Summer Sizzle, Arlington. Activities will include a barbeque contest and tasting, flag ceremony, slow-pitch softball tournament, 5K run/walk, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, cornhole tournament, gaga ball, four-square volleyball, free pool access, train rides, kiddie parade, waterslide, tug-a-war, inflatables, FFA dinner, music by the Pokorny Brothers featuring Taylor Wakefield and Silver Moon Band, and a fireworks show.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 11-11:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Party in the Park, 6 p.m., Oakland City Park, Oakland. The event will include kids’ activities, food, a beer garden, photo opportunity with Mrs. Nebraska Jane Nincehelse, Ducks on the Logan, and a fireworks display.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fireworks display, 9:50 p.m., south side of Valley Shores Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Hooper’s 4th of July Celebration, Hooper. Activities will include a fun run, car show, softball tournament, 3-on-3 basketball tournament, flag retirement ceremony, ice cream treats, miniature golf, coin dive, kiddie war fights, old-fashioned hymn sing, parade, pie and ice cream social, cornhole tournament, FFA labor auction, beer garden, live music, and a fireworks show.
4th of July Celebration, Neligh Park, West Point. Activities will include fun run/walk, sand volleyball tournament, cornhole tournament, bounce house and inflatables, barbecue, food vendors, and a fireworks display.
July 4th Festivities, Wahoo. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smith Park. A kiddie parade will start at noon at the Wahoo Vet’s Club. The Wahoo Aquatic Center will be open with special games and activities from noon to 5 p.m. Old-fashioned games will begin at 1 p.m. at Smith Park. A fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. at Lake Wanahoo.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Woodcliff Lakes, south of Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., island in middle of Mallard Landing Lake, Valley.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Brink Park’s south field, Lyons.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.