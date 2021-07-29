Calendar of events for July 30-Aug. 1

Planetarium show, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.