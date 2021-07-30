Calendar of events for July 31-Aug. 2

Saturday
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the poultry show, horse show, dairy goat show, dairy cattle show, pie parlor, rabbit show, rocket launch contest, beer garden, face painting, a carnival, rodeo, and music by Tim Strathman & Blacktop Road.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the conclusion of the silent auction, 4-H swine show, household pets show, 4-H Clover Kid show, pedal pull, 4-H ice cream rolling contest, 4-H livestock round robin showmanship, swine show, 4-H family livestock judging contest, carnival, and concert featuring Diamond Rio.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Izaak Walton Kids Fishing Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. This event is free to the public. A hot dog lunch will be provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Planetarium show, 2 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. The afternoon show features a Grand Tour of the Universe which will involve a star projector and the full-dome system. Visitors will take a trip to the edge of the universe using a simulator system that will take them from Earth to the planets, through the Milky Way, and the galaxies. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Planetarium show, 7 p.m., Midland University’s Lueninghoener Planetarium, Fremont. A laser show will be set to the music of Tom Petty. The show lasts about 45 minutes and is open to the public.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include a 4-H pancake feed, church service, horse show, sheep show, meat goat show, beer garden, bloody mary bar, mud volleyball tournament, pie parlor, back yard barbecue contest, parade, 4-H fashion show and awards program, face painting, carnival, rodeo, and karaoke with a DJ.
Saunders County Fair, Wahoo. Events will include the craft fair/farmers market, 4-H public fashion show, 4-H barbecue, 4-H Meritorious Award Recognition, and 4-H livestock sale.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Washington County Fair, Arlington. Events will include the beef show, pulled pork lunch, pie parlor, antique tractor and pickup pull, carnival, beer garden, kiddie tractor pull and a DJ.
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
National Night Out event, 6-7:30 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Fremont. The family friendly event, sponsored by Kiwanis Club of Fremont, will give attendees the opportunity to meet personnel from the Fremont Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, and Fremont Fire Department. There also will be games and other activities. Admission is free.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.