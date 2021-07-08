Calendar of events for July 9-11

Friday
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include coffee and rolls, beef show, State Patrol safety demonstrations, community luncheon, coronation, and shooting sports competition. Admission is free.
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, balloon glow and watermelon feed, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Nye Avenue historical tour, Fremont Antique Power, middle school pool party, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Hotel Desperado (Eagles tribute band).
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community meal, ice cream social, cruise night, and community wide garage sales.
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Karaoke by Kathy Nelson and Ken Gaskin will begin at 8 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, sporting events, children’s activities at Midland University, youth pedal pull, Kennedy’s Cruisers on Main, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, entertainment in the Chautauqua tent and throughout the park, Musings at May Museum, Fremont Antique Power, Barnard Park historical tour, water fights, rodeo, and beer garden with live music by Silver Moon and Journey Recaptured.
Fremont 4-H Expo, Christensen Field, Fremont. Events will include the swine show, coffee and rolls, rabbit show, and poultry show. Admission is free.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a men’s softball tournament, community garage sales, 5K run/walk, swim meet, sand volleyball, craft show, barbecue showdown and beer garden, mobile axe throwing, Wildlife Encounters, cornhole competition, show and shine car show, kiddie pedal pull, free swimming at Dodge Pool, NoWear BMX stunt bikes, pulled pork supper, live music and a beer garden.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Vendors will have a variety of craft items, honey, cleaning supplies, sheets, Pampered Chef, Watkins, Avon and more. The air-conditioned show is being sponsored by Aerie and Auxiliary. Admission is free. Food will be available for purchase.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Ceremony honoring Civil War veteran James Hill, 10:30 a.m., Purple Cane Ceremony, County Road P, about 10 miles northwest of North Bend. Members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will dedicate a marker recognizing Hill as the last Union solder buried in Dodge County. Local veterans and descendants will join the SUVCW in honoring Private Hill.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
John C. Fremont Days, various locations around Fremont. Events will include the National Remember Our Fallen Exhibit, living history, Cosmopolitan Club pancake feed, cosmic bowling, lemonade on the lawn, covered wagon display, craft vendor show, community church service, pre-parade entertainment on Main Street, historical parade, and Floats after the Floats at Midland University’s parking lot.
Dodge Daze, Dodge. Events will include a pancake breakfast and cowpie open.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.