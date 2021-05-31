Calendar of events for June 1-3

4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.

Arlington Public Library’s Summer Reading Kickoff featuring guests from the Henry Doorly Zoo, 7 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. The zoo will have interactive storytelling to go with the theme Tails and Tales, as well as an animal ambassador. Friends of the Library will be serving ice cream sandwiches. There will be a craft activity for the children. All ages are welcome.