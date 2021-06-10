Calendar of events for June 11-13

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
DUET ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1935 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a free hotdog lunch, root beer floats, barbecue in the park, carnival, and Gateway June Jam featuring The Boogie Jam Band.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a 12U baseball game at 6 p.m. at Legion Field, a beer pong tournament at 7 p.m. at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, live music by The Radio Ecletric Band at 8 p.m. at the Den Saloon, and an outdoor movie night featuring “The Sandlot” at 9 p.m. at the Village Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets and enjoy the movie on the big screen. There is no cost to attend. A snow cone truck will be on site.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include an alumni golf tournament and a street dance featuring music by The Fools.
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, craft and vendor fair, dash and splash 1K mile fun run and 5K run/walk, beer garden, water flights, parade, carnival, and street dance featuring Taxi Driver.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Scribner Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The blackjack run will include stops at Ponderosa in Elk City, Dew Drop Inn in Kennard, Way North in Tekamah, Pop ‘N Docks in Decatur, Tilted Table in Oakland, Ed’s Bar in Uehling and Mel’s Bar in Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles, split the pot and dinner. All vehicles are welcome. The event benefits the Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. For more information, call 402-664-2778.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Summer Showcase Car Show ‘n Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Sid Dillon Wahoo. All types of cars are welcome. A People’s Choice Award will be presented. There are no registration or entry fees. Food and drinks will be provided.
Movie Night for Kids, 4-8 p.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station. The fire department will supply drinks, popcorn and snacks for this free event. Kids can bring their most comfy seating, a blanket/pillow, or even a stuffed animal with they wish. The movie will be picked when everyone arrives.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuits and gravy breakfast, carnival and family night featuring food, games and fun.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The Greg Spevak Orchestra will play from 3-6 p.m. in the Eagles Club ballroom. Everyone is welcome. There is no cover charge.
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a parade at 1 p.m., corn hole at The Den Saloon at 1 p.m., and a family fun day in the village park at 2 p.m. Visit the Cedar Days page on Facebook to view a map of the parade route.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
