Calendar of events for June 11-13

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a 12U baseball game at 6 p.m. at Legion Field, a beer pong tournament at 7 p.m. at Cedar Bluffs Auditorium, live music by The Radio Ecletric Band at 8 p.m. at the Den Saloon, and an outdoor movie night featuring “The Sandlot” at 9 p.m. at the Village Park. Everyone is encouraged to bring their chairs and blankets and enjoy the movie on the big screen. There is no cost to attend. A snow cone truck will be on site.