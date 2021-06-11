Calendar of events for June 12-14

Saturday
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include an alumni golf tournament and a street dance featuring music by The Fools.
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a car show, craft and vendor fair, dash and splash 1K mile fun run and 5K run/walk, beer garden, water flights, parade, carnival, and street dance featuring Taxi Driver.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Scribner Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The blackjack run will include stops at Ponderosa in Elk City, Dew Drop Inn in Kennard, Way North in Tekamah, Pop ‘N Docks in Decatur, Tilted Table in Oakland, Ed’s Bar in Uehling and Mel’s Bar in Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles, split the pot and dinner. All vehicles are welcome. The event benefits the Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. For more information, call 402-664-2778.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Summer Showcase Car Show ‘n Shine, noon to 3 p.m., Sid Dillon Wahoo. All types of cars are welcome. A People’s Choice Award will be presented. There are no registration or entry fees. Food and drinks will be provided.
Movie Night for Kids, 4-8 p.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire & Rescue Station. The fire department will supply drinks, popcorn and snacks for this free event. Kids can bring their most comfy seating, a blanket/pillow, or even a stuffed animal with they wish. The movie will be picked when everyone arrives.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Gateway to the West Days, Blair. Activities will include a biscuits and gravy breakfast, carnival and family night featuring food, games and fun.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The Greg Spevak Orchestra will play from 3-6 p.m. in the Eagles Club ballroom. Everyone is welcome. There is no cover charge.
Cedar Days, Cedar Bluffs. Activities will include a parade at 1 p.m., corn hole at The Den Saloon at 1 p.m., and a family fun day in the village park at 2 p.m. Visit the Cedar Days page on Facebook to view a map of the parade route.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friends of the Library Board meeting, 6 p.m.,
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.