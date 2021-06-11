Calendar of events for June 12-14

Saturday

Scribner Blackjack Run, 11:30 a.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. The blackjack run will include stops at Ponderosa in Elk City, Dew Drop Inn in Kennard, Way North in Tekamah, Pop ‘N Docks in Decatur, Tilted Table in Oakland, Ed’s Bar in Uehling and Mel’s Bar in Scribner. There will be prizes for the top three hands, raffles, split the pot and dinner. All vehicles are welcome. The event benefits the Scribner Fire & Rescue Department. For more information, call 402-664-2778.