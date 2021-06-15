Calendar of events for June 16-18

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., third floor board room, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Big Red Blitz, 4 p.m., Christensen Field Main Arena, Fremont. The scheduled speakers include Greg Austin, Mike Dawson, Paul Klempa and Matt Davison. The event is free and open to the public. Capacity is limited at the event, and fans will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.