Calendar of events for June 17-19

Today
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center meeting room, 1730 W. 16th St. RSVP via email to parkinsonsupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Three Rivers Public Health Department Board of Health meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Public Schools Board of Education Room, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park Series featuring Dillon Gaige, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting is open to the public.
Lenses & Light Photography ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 626 N. H St., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome. Humdingers Band will perform 7-11 p.m. (no cover charge).
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a beer garden, live polka music, a food stand, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller, and a fireworks show.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5K color fun run/walk, food stand, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, craft tent, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, inflatables and bounce houses, kiddie train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, magic and juggling show, live auction, bags tournament, and a street dance.
Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles and bait will be provided for the kids to use. A hot dog lunch also will be provided. To register, contact Pam Hindman at 402-690-3690 or email pluv2camp@msn.com, or check out the event’s Facebook page, Mike Baker Memorial Kids Fishing Day.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont State Lakes Activity Center, Lake 16. The free event will include kids games and activities, a smoke trailer, fire truck rides, free food, and an opportunity to meet Smokey Bear and Sparky. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Frontier Cooperative Rumble in the Dirt Championship Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and pits are open to the public. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Proceeds benefit Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) and the Arlington Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
East Military Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon, Near the intersection of Military Ave. and Clarmar Ave.