Calendar of events for June 18-20

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a beer garden, live polka music, a food stand, pop garden and kids activities, beer pong tournament, music by DJ Highroller, and a fireworks show.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5K color fun run/walk, food stand, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, craft tent, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, inflatables and bounce houses, kiddie train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, magic and juggling show, live auction, bags tournament, and a street dance.

