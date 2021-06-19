Calendar of events for June 19-20

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5K color fun run/walk, food stand, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, craft tent, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, inflatables and bounce houses, kiddie train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, magic and juggling show, live auction, bags tournament, and a street dance.
Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles and bait will be provided for the kids to use. A hot dog lunch also will be provided. To register, contact Pam Hindman at 402-690-3690 or email pluv2camp@msn.com, or check out the event’s Facebook page, Mike Baker Memorial Kids Fishing Day.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont State Lakes Activity Center, Lake 16. The free event will include kids games and activities, a smoke trailer, fire truck rides, free food, and an opportunity to meet Smokey Bear and Sparky. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Frontier Cooperative Rumble in the Dirt Championship Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds, Arlington. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and pits are open to the public. Cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Proceeds benefit Arlington Youth Sports (AYS) and the Arlington Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
East Military Farmers Market, 7 a.m.-noon, Near the intersection of Military Ave. and Clarmar Ave.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Mead Days Show N’ Shine, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Mead. This is a free event.