Calendar of events for June 19-20

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Mead Days, Mead. Activities will include a 5K color fun run/walk, food stand, beer garden, parade, horseshoe tournament, craft tent, kiddie tractor pull, bingo, inflatables and bounce houses, kiddie train rides, petting zoo, pony rides, magic and juggling show, live auction, bags tournament, and a street dance.

Mike Baker Kids Fishing Day, 9 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. Poles and bait will be provided for the kids to use. A hot dog lunch also will be provided. To register, contact Pam Hindman at 402-690-3690 or email pluv2camp@msn.com, or check out the event’s Facebook page, Mike Baker Memorial Kids Fishing Day.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fire Prevention Fun Day, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont State Lakes Activity Center, Lake 16. The free event will include kids games and activities, a smoke trailer, fire truck rides, free food, and an opportunity to meet Smokey Bear and Sparky. A valid state park sticker is required to enter the park.