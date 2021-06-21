Calendar of events for June 22-24

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Concert in the Park Series featuring Silver Moon, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.