Calendar of events for June 23-25

Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a bake sale, lunch and listen with Robert Lee, historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, and drive-in movie at Lake Wanahoo.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library auditorium, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Garden-Hawks Center, 2848 College Dr., Blair. This clinic does not include vaccination for COVID. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Concert in the Park Series featuring Silver Moon, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, class reunion luncheon, parade, sidewalk chalk art contest, food and ice cream, Shades the Clown, music in the park, and flick and float.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a mobile military museum, live music, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, carnival, tiki-torch-lit walk around the arboretum trails, and breakfast.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s East Annex, Fremont. Walk-in are welcome.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, games, live music, and a fireworks display.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fundraiser for Kaitlyn Mahnke, 6-11 p.m., Uehling Auditorium. Mahnke is a 2016 graduate of Logan View High School. She is battling thyroid cancer and will be having her third surgery since October 2020. Food will be available for a donation. The Uehling Fire Department will be serving beverages. Live music will be provided by Silver Moon. There also will be a silent auction and a live auction for some larger items.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.