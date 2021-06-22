Calendar of events for June 23-25

Fundraiser for Kaitlyn Mahnke, 6-11 p.m., Uehling Auditorium. Mahnke is a 2016 graduate of Logan View High School. She is battling thyroid cancer and will be having her third surgery since October 2020. Food will be available for a donation. The Uehling Fire Department will be serving beverages. Live music will be provided by Silver Moon. There also will be a silent auction and a live auction for some larger items.