Calendar of events for June 24-26

Thursday
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a bake sale, lunch and listen with Robert Lee, historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, and drive-in movie at Lake Wanahoo.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Garden-Hawks Center, 2848 College Dr., Blair. This clinic does not include vaccination for COVID. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Concert in the Park Series featuring Silver Moon, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, class reunion luncheon, parade, sidewalk chalk art contest, food and ice cream, Shades the Clown, music in the park, and flick and float.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a mobile military museum, live music, welcome home barbecue, Taste of Old Settlers, carnival, tiki-torch-lit walk around the arboretum trails, and breakfast.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s East Annex, Fremont. Walk-in are welcome.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a beer garden, kiddie parade, kiddie tractor pull, adult tractor pull, games, live music, and a fireworks display.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fundraiser for Kaitlyn Mahnke, 6-11 p.m., Uehling Auditorium. Mahnke is a 2016 graduate of Logan View High School. She is battling thyroid cancer and will be having her third surgery since October 2020. Food will be available for a donation. The Uehling Fire Department will be serving beverages. Live music will be provided by Silver Moon. There also will be a silent auction and a live auction for some larger items.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
96th Annual Dodge County Old Settlers Days, North Bend. Activities will include a 5k run and 1 mile run/walk, breakfast cocktail hour, craft fair, golf scramble, kickball tournament, mobile military museum, car show, cornhole tournament, kiddie tractor pull, children’s games, carnival, bingo, school tours, beer garden, kiddie parade, live music by Nebraska All-Around Polka Band and North Bend Community Band, pizza feed, baseball game, fireworks display, and breakfast.
Yutan Days, Yutan. Activities will include a pancake feed, fun run, 2-on-2 basketball tournament, sand volleyball tournament, beer garden, parade, inflatables, family kickball tournament, silent auction, and live music.
Wahoo 150+1 Celebration, Wahoo. Activities will include a pancake breakfast, bucket truck rides, swim meet, vendor fair, Shades the Clown, historic Wahoo photography exhibit and library book sale, bake sale, food vendors, 10-point pitch tournament, cornhole tournament, beer garden, Historic Hanson House open, and a street dance featuring live music by Bucka Ruse.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
E-Resources Fair, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. The fair will feature the library’s newest and most popular electronic resources.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Airboat Club’s annual fish fry, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Airboat Club. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for children under 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased from any member.
Windsor loin dinner, 6 p.m. until gone, Arlington Veterans Club, 218 W. Eagle St., Arlington. The dinner also will include cheesy potatoes, baked beans and dinner roll. The cost is $15 per plate.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Deerfield Estates, Fremont.
Fireworks display, 10 p.m., Uehling Park, Uehling. A beer garden will open at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.