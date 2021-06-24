Calendar of events for June 25-27

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Fundraiser for Kaitlyn Mahnke, 6-11 p.m., Uehling Auditorium. Mahnke is a 2016 graduate of Logan View High School. She is battling thyroid cancer and will be having her third surgery since October 2020. Food will be available for a donation. The Uehling Fire Department will be serving beverages. Live music will be provided by Silver Moon. There also will be a silent auction and a live auction for some larger items.