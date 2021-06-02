Calendar of events for June 3-5

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.

Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The three plays, “Puzzled Pieces,” “Of Pears and Swine,” and “Chains,” will have staged readings. Two professional writers will give the author comments about their play. At the end of the day, one of these plays will be chosen to have the option to have an actual full performance at the Fremont Opera House. Admission is $5.