Calendar of events for June 5-7

Saturday
Cedar Bluffs Community Garage Sales, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Fremont Opera House Playwright Conference, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. The three plays, “Puzzled Pieces,” “Of Pears and Swine,” and “Chains,” will have staged readings. Two professional writers will give the author comments about their play. At the end of the day, one of these plays will be chosen to have the option to have an actual full performance at the Fremont Opera House. Admission is $5.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All blood types are needed. To donate, sign up and schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 68025 or enter keyword First Lutheran. If you need assistance in signing up, call the church office and they will help you. An appointment may also be made by calling Lucy at 402-478-5406. Power red appointments will be available and each donor will receive a T-shirt.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Stop 30 x 30 Town Hall, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 4-H Building, Saunders County Fairgrounds, 635 E. First St., Wahoo. Gov. Pete Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.