Calendar of events for June 5-7

Sunday

American Red Cross Bloodmobile, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All blood types are needed. To donate, sign up and schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter the zip code 68025 or enter keyword First Lutheran. If you need assistance in signing up, call the church office and they will help you. An appointment may also be made by calling Lucy at 402-478-5406. Power red appointments will be available and each donor will receive a T-shirt.