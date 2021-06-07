Calendar of events for June 8-10

Tuesday

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Imprint Designz ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 653 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Bike Rodeo, 4-6 p.m., Smith Park, Fifth and Beech streets, Wahoo. All ages are invited to bring their bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them with a parent or guardian present. Food and water also will be provided.