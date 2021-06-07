Calendar of events for June 8-10

Tuesday
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Imprint Designz ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 653 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Bike Rodeo, 4-6 p.m., Smith Park, Fifth and Beech streets, Wahoo. All ages are invited to bring their bike to participate in the bike safety obstacle course. Helmets will be available for children who need them with a parent or guardian present. Food and water also will be provided.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont Municipal Building, second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Martini’s, 250 E. Fifth St., Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Special Fremont City Council and Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Concert in the Park Series featuring The 70’s Band, 7 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. Concert attendees can bring their own picnic baskets or purchase food and drinks from one of Fremont’s own food vendors. Children’s activities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.