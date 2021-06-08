Calendar of events for June 9-11

Thursday

Special Fremont City Council and Planning Commission meeting, 5:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to the restrictions that have been placed on public gatherings, the meeting will also be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.