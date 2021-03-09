Calendar of events for March 10-12

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Dill Pickles (classic rock), 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Bar specials will be offered during the band. Everyone is welcome.

“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.