Calendar of events for March 12-14

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The limited menu will include appetizers, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.