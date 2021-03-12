 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events for March 13-15
View Comments
editor's pick top story

Calendar of events for March 13-15

{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar Graphic

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The limited menu will include appetizers, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.

“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. In-person tickets are $12 and are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and also are available on the website.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Songs for a New World,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Educational Service Unit No. 2 Board meeting, 1 p.m., ESU 2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont, or via Zoom. Contact Dr. Ted Deturk, administrator, at tdeturk@esu2.org for Zoom meeting information.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Broad St. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News