Calendar of events for March 13-15

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from noon to 7 p.m. The limited menu will include appetizers, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries and onion rings.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.
“The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. In-person tickets are $12 and are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and also are available on the website.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business.
“Songs for a New World,” 2 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Educational Service Unit No. 2 Board meeting, 1 p.m., ESU 2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont, or via Zoom. Contact Dr. Ted Deturk, administrator, at tdeturk@esu2.org for Zoom meeting information.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Broad St. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.