Calendar of events for March 18-20

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.

Friday Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., Woodcliff Community Center, 980 County Road W, Fremont. The fish fry is sponsored by the Woodcliff Veterans. The cost for an adult plate is $12 while a kids (6-12) plate is $8. Kids 5 and under eat for free. There will be a cash bar.