Calendar of events for March 20-22

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Spring craft show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The show will feature a variety of crafts, quilts, bird houses, Avon, Pampered Chef, clocks and more. Admission is free. A lunch of homemade chicken salad and sloppy joes will be served.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Coin Club meeting, 7:30 p.m., Evangelical Free Church, 2050 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Enter from the east side of the building. A brief business meeting starts at 7:30 p.m., promptly followed by a live auction. Refreshments and door prizes are provided. The public is invited. The membership is made up of collectors of all ages and interest.