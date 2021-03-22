Calendar of events for March 23-25

Tuesday

Dead Timber State Recreation Area virtual public meeting, 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will outline potential design concepts of the plan and take public comments. Register in advance for the meeting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/DeadTimber. For those unable to participate in the virtual meeting, an online comment board will be available for two weeks after the meeting at OutdoorNebraska.gov/DeadTimber.