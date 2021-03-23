Calendar of events for March 24-26

Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.

Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.

Scribner Volunteer Fire Department Fish Dry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Station. The menu will include hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Early ordering delivery is encouraged by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.