Calendar of events for March 24-26

Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Kiwanis Club Pancake Day, 7-9 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 5-7 p.m., Good Shepherd Community Life Center, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to attend and enjoy pancakes and sausages. Freewill donations are encouraged. All proceeds will support youth and community projects.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District open house public hearing, 5-7 p.m., Nielsen Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point. The open house will allow the public to learn about and discuss proposed changes to its groundwater management area in portions of Cuming, Colfax and Dodge counties.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Scribner Volunteer Fire Department Fish Dry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Station. The menu will include hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Early ordering delivery is encouraged by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.