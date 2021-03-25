Calendar of events for March 26-28

Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Community Closet, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Uniquely Yours Stability Support, 240 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $5 to fill a bag. There is no limit of how many bags you can buy. For more information, call 402-727-8977.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Cedar Bluffs Sons of the American Legion Post 158 Fish Fry, 5-8 p.m., 101 S. Second St., Cedar Bluffs. Meals are $10 a plate for adults and $5 a plate for kids 12 and under. A meal includes fried fish, cole slaw, baked beans, pickle and bread. Desserts by the Legion Auxiliary will be sold for $2 each. The fish fry will be open for dine-in. Takeout meals also will be available.
Knights of Columbus Drive-Thru Fish Fry, 5-7:30 p.m. (or until sold out), St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The cost is $10 per meal. From the north on Union Street, vehicles should pull in front of the auditorium where the Knights will serve you curbside. Everyone is asked to not block street traffic or private driveways.
Scribner Volunteer Fire Department Fish Dry, 5-8 p.m., Scribner Fire Station. The menu will include hand-breaded fish and chicken strips, homemade onion rings and more. Dine-in, carry-outs, drive-thru and local delivery are available. Early ordering delivery is encouraged by calling 402-664-3400 or 402-380-3389. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children. There will be live music by the Mark Vyhlidal Variety Trio from 6-9 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Fish, cole slaw, fries, bread, dessert and a drink will be $10. Take-out meals are available.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Knights of Columbus Council 1497 Drive-thru Easter Egg Giveaway, 10-11 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to enter off 16th Street and proceed southeast in front of the school building, and exit onto Johnson Road after receiving their treats. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet everyone at the event, which will take place rain or shine.
Mead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Mead Park, First and Elm streets. All kids ages 0-12 are welcome to participate. The event will feature lots of prizes and candy.
North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Bend City Park. The age groups are 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Age groups will be directed to specific areas of the park the day of the hunt. The free event also include prizes. Participants are asked to bring their own basket.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, desserts, coffee and drink will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 8. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Easter Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. The event will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m. The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times. Other activities being offered include the jumping pillow, pedal karts, barrel train rides, and the animals and activities at the petting barn. These are all free to the guests. Zipline rides will be offered for half price at $5 for a ride down and back. The day’s activities are finished at 3:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.