Calendar of events for March 27-29

Easter Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. The event will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m. The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times. Other activities being offered include the jumping pillow, pedal karts, barrel train rides, and the animals and activities at the petting barn. These are all free to the guests. Zipline rides will be offered for half price at $5 for a ride down and back. The day’s activities are finished at 3:30 p.m.