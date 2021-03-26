Calendar of events for March 27-29

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Knights of Columbus Council 1497 Drive-thru Easter Egg Giveaway, 10-11 a.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. Everyone attending is asked to enter off 16th Street and proceed southeast in front of the school building, and exit onto Johnson Road after receiving their treats. The Easter Bunny will be on hand to greet everyone at the event, which will take place rain or shine.
Mead Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., Mead Park, First and Elm streets. All kids ages 0-12 are welcome to participate. The event will feature lots of prizes and candy.
North Bend Volunteer Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt, 10 a.m., North Bend City Park. The age groups are 0-3 years, 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Age groups will be directed to specific areas of the park the day of the hunt. The free event also include prizes. Participants are asked to bring their own basket.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Izaak Walton Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Corned beef and cabbage, potatoes, carrots, salad, desserts, coffee and drink will be served. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 8. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may be open longer or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Easter Family Fun Day, 2 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. The event will offer three egg hunts. The first hunt will be at 2:30 p.m. for the younger kids (preschool/kindergarten and younger). The second hunt for grade school and younger will be at 2:55 p.m. and the last hunt for all ages will be at 3:20 p.m. The egg hunt instructions will be given at the 7:24 Shelter, just before the hunt start times. Other activities being offered include the jumping pillow, pedal karts, barrel train rides, and the animals and activities at the petting barn. These are all free to the guests. Zipline rides will be offered for half price at $5 for a ride down and back. The day’s activities are finished at 3:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.