Calendar of events for March 31-April 2

Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

17th annual Fremont Area Leadership Prayer Breakfast, 7-8 a.m., virtual event on the Facebook pages for the prayer breakfast and Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce. It also will be aired live on The Best Mix 105.5 KFMT-FM radio and KHUB AM 1340 – Big Dog Country. Those who miss the live event can still watch a recording of it via Facebook, which will be up for 30 days afterward. The guest speaker will be actor Kirk Cameron.

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.