Calendar of events for March 4-6

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Terri Dingwell – Shelter Insurance ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 218 E. Fourth St., Suite 1, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Food truck fundraiser for Fremont Area United Way featuring The Cheese Life, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pinnacle Bank parking lot, 1520 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The food truck will be taking donations and giving back to Fremont Area United Way.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes: 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.