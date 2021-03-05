Calendar of events for March 6-8

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. Karaoke will begin at 7 p.m. The club may close early depending on business.

Nowear BMX Stunt Team Benefit Shows, noon and 3 p.m., Fremont Mall. The stunt team will be performing to help raise money for the families of Dennis Campbell and Jim Workman who recently suffered losses. There also will be raffle items at the event, including a new GT BMX bike courtesy of The Bike Rack.