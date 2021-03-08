Calendar of events for March 9-11

Opening of “Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. This show, which continues through Sunday, features a small cast of just four singers and four dancers, and weaves together songs telling personal stories from a wide variety of time periods. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.