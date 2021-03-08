Calendar of events for March 9-11

Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. A special city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. Due to concerns regarding COVID-19, meetings are held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Wednesday
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., City Hall, 218 S. 16th St., Blair. This does not include the COVID vaccine. For an appointment or for more information, call 402-385-6300.
U.S. Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s office open, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 641 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel meeting, noon to 1 p.m., Congregational Church, 16th and Broad streets, Fremont. Social distancing and a mask are required. No lunch will be served and no food will be brought in. Toilet paper will be collected for LifeHouse. If you wish to attend, all 402-727-5217 and leave a message.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Aerie and Auxiliary meetings, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Opening of “Songs for a New World,” 7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Kimmel Theater, Fremont. This show, which continues through Sunday, features a small cast of just four singers and four dancers, and weaves together songs telling personal stories from a wide variety of time periods. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. Tickets must be purchased at least one day prior to the performance by visiting www.midlandu.edu/arts or calling 402-941-6399. All attendees will be required to wear a mask while on the Midland campus.
Opening of “The Addams Family,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theater, Fremont High School. The spring musical will be performed to limited audiences through Saturday. In-person tickets are $12 and are available at www.fremonttigers.org. All seats are reserved. There will not be a designated box office. Livestreaming of the event also will be available. Tickets for the livestream are $6 and also are available on the website.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.