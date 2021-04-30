Calendar of events for May 1-3

Saturday

American Red Cross blood drive, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Arlington City Auditorium. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, visit www.redcrossblood.org.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Pancake feed, 8-11 a.m., Nickerson Volunteer Fire Department, 101 Maple St. Freewill donations will be collected. A silent auction will start at 8 a.m. at the fire department and move to One Horse Saloon from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All proceeds will be used for the 2021 Nickerson 150th Celebration.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Empress Open House & Sneak Peak, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 419 N. Main St., Fremont. Attendees can learn more about plans for the historical building and the fundraising endeavors. Free hot dogs, popcorn and gift bags with special treats will be available for the first 250 people who stop by. Guests from the Star Wars universe, Imperial Storm Troopers and heroes from the Rebel Alliance will be on hand.