Calendar of events for May 11-13

Today

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 E. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. First Lutheran Church, 2146 Wright St., Blair. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.