Calendar of events for May 13-15

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 E. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Lost Souls Tattoo Gallery ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 90 W. Military Ave., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.