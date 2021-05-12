Calendar of events for May 13-15

Thursday
Main Street Clean Up, 8:30-10:30 a.m., downtown Fremont. Gloves and trash bags will be available at 529 N. Main St.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Big Red Keno, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 E. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Lost Souls Tattoo Gallery ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 90 W. Military Ave., Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Fremont High School graduation 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus, Fremont. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies are not open to the public.
Cedar Bluffs High School graduation, 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym.
Mead High School graduation, 2 p.m., Mead High School gym. A baccalaureate service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Bergan High School graduation, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Baccalaureate will precede the ceremony at 5 p.m.
‘50s-‘60s DJ dance hosted by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.