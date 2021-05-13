Calendar of events for May 14-16

Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise, 1 p.m., starting at Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., Fremont. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the cruise starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash. All event proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont and the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. For more information, call 402-719-5594.