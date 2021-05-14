Calendar of events for May 15-17

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Fremont High School graduation 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Wikert Event Center, Midland University campus, Fremont. Students with last names beginning with A-K will graduate at 1 p.m. Students with last names beginning with L-Z will graduate at 3 p.m. Six tickets will be provided to each student’s family. The graduation ceremonies are not open to the public.
Cedar Bluffs High School graduation, 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym.
Mead High School graduation, 2 p.m., Mead High School gym. A baccalaureate service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Bergan High School graduation, 6:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Fremont. Baccalaureate will precede the ceremony at 5 p.m.
‘50s-‘60s DJ dance hosted by Supportive Singles, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. Everyone is welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Arlington High School graduation, 1 p.m., Arlington High School gym.
Fremont Antique Car Club Charity Cruise, 1 p.m., starting at Rosenbauer Aerials, 870 S. Broad St., Fremont. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. and the cruise starts at 1 p.m., rain or shine. Cars, trucks and motorcycles are welcome. There is no registration fee. Cost is $10 per ticket. Tickets will be drawn for prizes, including oil changes and cash. All event proceeds will benefit the Disabled American Veterans Joseph C.H. Bales Chapter 18 in Fremont and the Fremont Area Veterans Coalition. For more information, call 402-719-5594.
North Bend Central High School graduation, 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School gym.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Board of Educational Service Unit 2 meeting, 1 p.m., ESU2, 2320 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Final day of the DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.
Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are being held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are being held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.