Calendar of events for May 15-17

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

Final day of the DC Lynch Carnival, Fremont Mall. A coupon for unlimited rides can be found in the Fremont Tribune.

Fremont Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are being held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Meetings are being held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.