Calendar of events for May 18-20

Tuesday
COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Fremont Nutrition ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 2830 E. 23rd St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., Gambino’s Pizza, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Business Improvement District 1 Committee meeting, noon, Country Traditions, second-floor meeting room, 330 N. Main St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
TOPS 58, 6-7 p.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Fremont. Weigh-ins are from 5:30-6 p.m.
Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Drive-Thru Job Fair, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30-6 p.m., Getzschman Plaza, 1700 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The public is invited to drive-thru and receive a packet of employment opportunities in Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms.
Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, 1-2 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center Meeting Room, 1730 W. 16th St. RSVP via email to parkinsonssupportgroup@nyehealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611. Everyone attending is asked to bring a mask to wear.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Allied Appliance Business After Hours, 4-6 p.m., 1234 E. 16th St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, meeting, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s main meeting room, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
North Bend Area Community Band practice, 7:30 p.m., North Bend Central’s old gym. Anyone interested in playing with the band this summer is invited to bring their instrument and come to practice. Newcomers are always welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.