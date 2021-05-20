Calendar of events for May 21-23

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scribner Fire & Rescue Department freewill sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station. Proceeds will be used for equipment and training.

Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This free event is open to anyone. Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest. No fishing license or park entry permit is required this day only. Over $3,000 of rods and reels will be given away (while supplies last). Free hot dogs and pop will be served (while supplies last).

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. There will be door prizes and drawings held during the event with 2021 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to Miles For Heroes as the nonprofit organization works with veterans as they experience the outdoors and networking statewide. For more information, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.