Calendar of events for May 22-24

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Scribner Fire & Rescue Department freewill sausage gravy and biscuit breakfast, 8-11 a.m., Scribner Fire Station. Proceeds will be used for equipment and training.
Bob Bruner Memorial Fishing Derby, 9 a.m. to noon, Lake 16, Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. This free event is open to anyone. Each child must be accompanied by a parent to be entered into the derby and casting contest. No fishing license or park entry permit is required this day only. Over $3,000 of rods and reels will be given away (while supplies last). Free hot dogs and pop will be served (while supplies last).
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. The cost is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. There will be door prizes and drawings held during the event with 2021 poker run shirts available for purchase. All proceeds will go directly to Miles For Heroes as the nonprofit organization works with veterans as they experience the outdoors and networking statewide. For more information, contact Travis Von Seggern at 402-720-8378.
Freedom Fest 2021 poker run, 11 a.m., Main Street, Scribner. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. just outside of Mel’s Bar in downtown Scribner. All bikes, cars and trucks are welcome to participate. There will be food and raffles prizes along the route and door prizes at the end of the run, as well as a cash prize for the best hand. The cost of the poker run is $15 for drivers and $10 for riders. Poker run shirts will be available for purchase. All proceeds from the events will go directly to Miles for Heroes’ work with veterans.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Knights of Columbus Council 1497 pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, strawberry syrup, coffee and juice will be served. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.