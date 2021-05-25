Calendar of events for May 26-28

Wednesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Eagles Aerie 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Eagles Auxiliary 200 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Northeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership’s WIC and immunization clinic, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Garden-Hawks Center, 2848 College Dr., Blair. This clinic does not include vaccination for COVID-19. For an appointment or for more information regarding the WIC or immunization programs, call 402-385-6300.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 7 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5-8 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
9th Valley Veterans BBQ Competition, 5:30-11 p.m., North Spruce Street, Valley. Due to the pandemic, the barbecue will not be having the People’s Choice event this year but instead will have three food trucks providing dining options for the night. The food trucks will be inside the expanded beer garden so patrons will need to wear a wristband to consume alcoholic beverages that evening. Veterans will be stationed at the entrances to collect freewill donations for the Valley veterans group. Forever Acoustics will be performing from 6-8 p.m. at Brew Coffee House and Tasting Room. There will then be a street dance until 11 p.m. in front of the Spruce Street Tavern.
Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous closed meeting, 8 p.m. Call the hotline number – 402-459-9511 – for the address.