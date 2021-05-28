Calendar of events for May 29-31

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Spring Fling Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The event will feature vendors, a taco truck, music, entertainment and demonstrations for kids provided by Kartwheel Kids. Admission is free.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Veterans Park, Military Avenue, in front of Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Capt. James Jenks will speak. Jenks, now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, is the former commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and former executive officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee.
American Legion Post 158 Memorial Day event, 11:30 a.m., Legion Hall, Cedar Bluffs. A potluck and program for all veterans, servicemen and women, and their families will begin at 11:30 a.m. Table service and drinks will be provided.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Logan Cemetery Memorial Day service, 2 p.m., Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow. The Cornelius Tillman American Legion Post 18 and the David Hargens VFW Post 10535 of Hooper along with the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will present and retire the colors. Robert E. Batterman, Colonel USAF (Retired), will be the guest speaker. The Logan Cemetery Board will serve refreshments following the service. Masks are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.