 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar of events for May 29-31
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Calendar of events for May 29-31

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Calendar Graphic

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Spring Fling Artisan Market, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The event will feature vendors, a taco truck, music, entertainment and demonstrations for kids provided by Kartwheel Kids. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Veterans Park, Military Avenue, in front of Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Capt. James Jenks will speak. Jenks, now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, is the former commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and former executive officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee.

American Legion Post 158 Memorial Day event, 11:30 a.m., Legion Hall, Cedar Bluffs. A potluck and program for all veterans, servicemen and women, and their families will begin at 11:30 a.m. Table service and drinks will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Logan Cemetery Memorial Day service, 2 p.m., Logan Cemetery, north of Winslow. The Cornelius Tillman American Legion Post 18 and the David Hargens VFW Post 10535 of Hooper along with the Fremont Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will present and retire the colors. Robert E. Batterman, Colonel USAF (Retired), will be the guest speaker. The Logan Cemetery Board will serve refreshments following the service. Masks are recommended. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at the Hooper Fire Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Brittney Voss Rapp, manager and a funeral director, of Dugan Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, talks about a collection box where worn American flags may be placed. With a family's permission, one of these flags will be draped over the container of a deceased veteran before cremation.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man faces DUI charge
Crime and Courts

Man faces DUI charge

  • Updated

At approximately 11:15 p.m., May 23, Samual L. Wallitsch, 28, of Fremont was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News