Calendar of events for May 29-31

Narcotics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Memorial Day service, 11 a.m., Veterans Park, Military Avenue, in front of Sidner Ice Arena, Fremont. Capt. James Jenks will speak. Jenks, now stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, is the former commanding officer of the U.S. Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia and former executive officer aboard the ballistic missile submarine USS Tennessee.

American Legion Post 158 Memorial Day event, 11:30 a.m., Legion Hall, Cedar Bluffs. A potluck and program for all veterans, servicemen and women, and their families will begin at 11:30 a.m. Table service and drinks will be provided.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.