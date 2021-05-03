Calendar of events for May 4-6

Tuesday

Fremont Area Big Give. The Fremont Area Big Give is a 24-hour online giving challenge led by the Fremont Area Community Foundation to raise unrestricted dollars for the nonprofits in the Fremont area. It is a day to celebrate the power of philanthropy and support the good work of nonprofits who help make the Fremont area a special place to live, work and thrive. To make a donation and find out more information about the participating nonprofits, visit www.fremontareabiggive.org.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Three Rivers Public Health Department, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Those interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine can register at vaccinate.ne.gov. Recipients must be 19 or older or 18 with a parent, wear a mask and not currently be ill or receive convalescent plasma or monoclonal antibodies for COVID-19 in the past 90 days.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Opera House guided tours, 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The tours will be given during the Fremont Area Big Give. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.