Calendar of events for May 5-7

Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., Dodge County Courthouse, board room, third floor, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. Raising Cane’s will be providing goodie bags to the first 30 cars to attend at the first cruise-in night on May 5. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.